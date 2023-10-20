Watch Now
Jason Aldean to join Keith Urban as headliner for Voices of America Country Music Festival

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
FILE - Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022. Aldean released the single "Try That in a Small Town" this month.
Posted at 8:26 AM, Oct 20, 2023
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — West Chester's Voices of America Country Music Festival has announced a second headliner for the festival's second year.

Jason Aldean will also take the stage at the Voice of America MetroPark next summer. His fellow headliner, Keith Urban, was announced in September.

The 2024 festival, which will take place in August, spans three days and tickets are already on sale.

According to the festival's website, Aldean and Urban aren't the only headliners the event will have up its sleeves; More headliners and over 30 different country artists are still to be announced, the festival's site says. Organizers previously said they anticipate the 2024 festival will feature four headliners.

The festival made its debut in 2023. Around 80,000 country music fans packed the Voice of America MetroPark. It featured more than 30 musical artists — including headliners Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Chris Young and Alabama. Jo Dee Messina was another iconic name on the lineup. Lainey Wilson, one of the most popular female country artists right now, also took the stage in West Chester.

