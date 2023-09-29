Scores for Week 7 of Ohio, NKY high school football

CINCINNATI — It's time for Friday night lights once again.

The WCPO 9 Game of the Week is a showdown between Elder and Moeller — with the Greater Catholic League South division title at stake.

The Crusaders (3-3, 2-0 GCL South) can win the GCL South title outright for the second straight season with a victory. Elder (4-2, 1-0) clinches at least a tie of the GCL South title with a win. Then, if Elder defeats host La Salle on Oct. 20, the Panthers would win the title outright.

That's not the only game WCPO is covering tonight. Crews will be at Kings vs. Winton Woods, Reading vs. Indian Hills, Highlands vs. Dixie Heights, Harrison vs. Mount Healthy, Mariemont vs. Madeira and more.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

Scores for tonight's games will be updated below. Watch WCPO 9 News at 11 p.m. for the latest highlights.