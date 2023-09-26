Elder and Moeller prepare for a GCL South showdown Friday night at The Pit

CINCINNATI — The Greater Catholic League South division title is at stake when Moeller plays at Elder Friday night in the WCPO 9 Game of the Week.

The Crusaders (3-3, 2-0 GCL South) can win the GCL South title outright for the second straight season with a victory. Elder (4-2, 1-0) clinches at least a tie of the GCL South title with a win. Then, if Elder defeats host La Salle on Oct. 20, the Panthers would win the title outright.

Plus, there are playoff implications to this Friday night. Elder is No. 3 in the Division I, Region 4 computer points standings while Moeller is No. 5.

Elder coach Doug Ramsey along with senior quarterback Ryan Brass joined the WCPO High School Insider Podcast to discuss the featured game and the Panthers' season.

"I think it comes down to being more physical and being able to do what we want to do and not let them control what they want to do," Brass said.

Elder, ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press Division I state poll, has won back-to-back games over Louisville St. Xavier and Cincinnati St. Xavier after a one-point loss to visiting Lakewood St. Edward, the reigning two-time state champions.

The Panthers rallied in overtime Friday to defeat St. X 32-31 Sept. 22.

Brass was 21 of 34 passing for two touchdowns. He also rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed for a touchdown and the two-point conversion in overtime.

"Ryan is just a tough, tough kid," Ramsey said. "Loves to compete and really embodies what we are all about. He's an Elder football player."

Meanwhile, Moeller has won back-to-back games over St. Xavier and La Salle after the Crusaders went 1-3 against Indiana opponents to start the season.

"The message doesn't change," Moeller coach Bert Bathiany said. "We will focus on us and try to play our best brand of ball."

Bathiany said a "wake-up call" was after the 10-point loss at East Central Sept. 1. "It was kind of a punch in the mouth," Bathiany said.

Moeller had its best practice of the season up until that point leading into a one-point overtime loss at Center Grove.

Despite the 1-3 record, Moeller players and coaches didn't lose faith in the team. The message of confidence didn't waver. Several seniors spoke up including running back Jordan Marshall.

While the team isn't discussing the obvious opportunity to win the GCL South title Friday night, the focus is again on how the Crusaders can succeed on the road at The Pit.

"They have a really good offense and an aggressive defense," Bathiany said of Elder.

