Report: 2026 NFLPA report card shows Bengals drop in overall team rankings

CINCINNATI — The Bengals ranked 28th overall out of the 32 teams in the NFL on the 2026 NFL Players Association's (NFLPA) team report cards, according to ESPN.

The NFL won a grievance earlier this year that prevented the NFLPA from releasing the report card. Still, ESPN obtained the results, which grade teams A+ through F- on various categories, such as training staff, weight room quality and the treatment of families.

According to ESPN, this year's report cards are based on responses from 1,759 players.

The Bengals' overall ranking dropped this year. In 2025, the team was ranked 24th.

Head coach Zac Taylor was once again among the highest-ranked coaches, but his grade fell slightly from 2025. While last year Taylor received an "A", this year he fell to an "A-".

Owner Mike Brown also received a lower grade this year. Team ownership was given a "D+" in 2026 as compared to 2025's "C".

Another category that fell from 2025 was the Food/Dining Area. In 2025, that section received an "F" and fell to an "F-" this time around.

In one of the brand-new categories on this year's report card, called "Home Game Field," Paycor Stadium received a "D-".

Defensive coordinator Al Golden was given a "B+" for his first season in the role.

The Bengals did not score an "A+" in any category this year. The highest grade was an "A" for strength coaches.

ESPN said all players on a 2025 roster at the time the survey was conducted (Nov. 2 through Dec. 11) were eligible to participate in responding.

Here's the full breakdown of the Bengals 2026 report card:

Treatment of Families : F-

: F- Home Game Field : D-

: D- Food/Dining Area : F-

: F- Nutritionist/Dietician : F

: F Locker Room : A-

: A- Training Room : A-

: A- Training Staff : A-

: A- Weight Room : A-

: A- Strength Coaches : A

: A Position Coaches : B-

: B- Offensive Coordinator : A-

: A- Defensive Coordinator : B+

: B+ Special Teams Coordinator : B+

: B+ Team Travel : C-

: C- Head Coach : A-

: A- General Manager : C

: C Team Ownership: D+

Here's where the Bengals landed in 2025: