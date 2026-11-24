CINCINNATI — As an Ohio bill that would lower the state's concealed carry age from 21 to 18 makes its way to the governor's desk, Cincinnati leaders and law enforcement urged Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday to veto it.

Senate Bill 278, known as "The Freedom to Carry Act," would allow people 18 and older to conceal carry without a permit, expand the type of weapons a person can carry and allow people to drive with a loaded firearm that's within reach.

Supporters say the bill protects the rights of gun owners. But opponents — including Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey — say it makes it too easy for guns to fall into the wrong hands. McGuffey shared that message during a press conference with the NAACP, law enforcement and city leaders.

WATCH: Leaders urge governor to veto bill that would lower concealed carry age to 18

Cincinnati leaders urge governor to veto Ohio bill that would lower concealed carry age to 18

"I am asking Governor DeWine to veto this incredibly dangerous legislation," McGuffey said. "It's a campaign that says 'we don't care about police officers' lives,' and they don't. They absolutely don't care about the lives of police officers. 'We don't care about the lives of your children. We don't care about the lives of your family or this community.'"

David Whitehead, president of the Cincinnati NAACP, organized the event and said the bill deserves serious scrutiny.

"Legal adulthood does not automatically establish the judgment, experience or decision-making necessary to navigate a potential life-threatening situation," Whitehead said.

Cincinnati Police Department Sgt. Stewart Isaacs is president of the Sentinel Police Association and has 25 years of law enforcement experience. He says he supports Second Amendment rights but worries lowering the concealed carry age puts law enforcement at risk.

"Consider all the potential consequences that we respond to with road rage incidents, domestic disputes, emotionally charged encounters, and then you bring in the deadly firearm," Isaacs said.

Rob Sexton is senior vice president of the Ohio-based Sportsmen's Alliance and serves on the board of the Buckeye Firearms Association. He supports the bill, along with a provision that allows people to sue cities with gun safety laws, like Cincinnati.

"So Ohio is a state where we, we want uniform gun laws that are not confusing to residents. You know, the vast majority of gun owners are people who obey the law, but if you allow every city, township, village, county to have separate gun laws, then you're going to trip up law-abiding people," Sexton said.

Sexton says the current penalty for cities that violate preemption amounts to a "slap on the wrist" and describes the bill as the "teeth in preemption bill." Preemption refers to Ohio law that generally stops local government from putting gun restrictions in place if those restrictions contradict state law.

"It allows a judge to impose punitive damages on a city that steps over the line, and, and you know our hope is that this will serve as a deterrent," Sexton said.

On lowering the concealed carry age, Sexton said the Sportsmen's Alliance has long favored the change, arguing adults who can serve in the military should be able to protect themselves.

"We believe that if you're an adult in the eyes of the law, you should be able to purchase the firearms that you want," Sexton said.

Sexton said crime concerns are irrelevant because people who want to commit crimes will, no matter what the law is.

"These laws just restrict the rights of the law-abiding," Sexton said.

DeWine will now decide whether to sign the bill into law. He spoke about it with Scripps News Cleveland recently, stressing the importance of ensuring that law enforcement is protected by state laws.

"While I'm not saying what I'll do with any bills, I'll just say that that will be a very important consideration," DeWine said. "We have to do everything we can to protect the men and women who keep us safe every single day."

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