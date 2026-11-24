FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 10-year-old is among three brothers being investigated after police say they were involved in stealing a car from a Hamilton dealership and driving it recklessly through Fairfield Township.

The boys, ages 10, 13 and 15, were connected to a stolen 2018 Kia Optima found abandoned in the Kohl's parking lot on Princeton Road late Monday night, according to Fairfield Township police.

WATCH: Body camera footage reveals the moment police confronted the brothers

10-Year-Old Among 3 Brothers in Fairfield Township Stolen Car Investigation

Police say the investigation began after a woman reported seeing the boys driving erratically through parking lots, including those at Home Depot, Walmart and Kohl's. She told police the vehicle was traveling at high speeds and doing donuts and driving through grass.

When the woman approached the boys and asked if they were OK, they challenged her to race them, according to police.

The woman called police after noticing the car did not have a license plate.

Officers responded around 11:10 p.m. Nov. 23 and found the Kia in the Kohl's parking lot. Police say the vehicle had been taken from VIP Motors on Dixie Highway in Hamilton within the previous hour or two. It had not yet been reported stolen when officers found it.

Two of the boys were located at Tom Gill Buick GMC on Gilmore Road just minutes after officers arrived. A third juvenile was later identified and located, police said.

All three boys are siblings and were detained before being released to their father. Police say at least one of the boys was already on probation for other issues.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police are reviewing the juveniles' individual roles, and potential charges are under review by prosecutors.

Fairfield Township police credited the woman who called in the suspicious activity, saying reporting concerns can help officers intervene before someone is hurt.

“Parents need to watch their kids. They need to know where your kids are,” Sgt. Brandon McCroskey said. He added that the situation could have ended with one of the boys or someone else seriously injured.

Police have not released the names of the juveniles because they have not been charged.