WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — A transportation study looking at the future of northern Warren County is drawing questions from residents, including over the possibility of a new connection between Interstates 75 and 71.

WATCH: Warren County residents organize meeting over transportation plan

Residents organize meeting over Northern Warren County Transportation Plan

Some residents have organized a meeting Tuesday night to discuss their concerns about the Northern Warren County Transportation Plan.

But Warren County Engineer Kurt Weber is stressing that no route has been selected and no construction project has been approved.

“There’s nothing, no alignment established. There’s no plan to do the construction at this time,” Weber said. “We’re just gonna study in the north half of the county.”

The study is examining transportation needs in an area stretching from the southern Turtlecreek Township line to the northern Warren County line.

One of the questions being considered is whether northern Warren County needs a better east-west connection between I-75 and I-71.

“We don’t have a lot of east-west routes,” Weber said.

The study comes as Warren County continues to experience growth, putting additional pressure on its roads.

Weber said the goal is “to make sure that we’re ready, you know, to accommodate the growth that continues to happen in Warren County.”

The county has already held open houses and collected hundreds of survey responses as part of the planning process.

Weber said feedback so far has been mixed, with no clear favorite emerging among the options under consideration.

He said the study could ultimately even determine that no new roadway or connection should be built.

“It may be that we study this and we find it, you know, maybe a no-build is the solution,” Weber said.

Those who cannot attend can still provide feedback to the Warren County Engineer’s Office online.

When we asked whether anyone would be “ripping roads up anytime soon,” Weber responded, “No. No construction is happening at this point.”

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