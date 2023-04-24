Fired LMPD detective who shot into Breonna Taylor's home hired at Carroll County Sheriff's Office

CARROLL COUNTY, Ky. — A former Louisville police detective who was fired for his involvement in the 2020 police killing of Breonna Taylor has found a new job in Carroll County, Kentucky.

Myles Cosgrove was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department for violating the department's use of force procedures and not using a body camera during the raid on Taylor's apartment. Despite his termination, Cosgrove's certification was not revoked, allowing him to continue to work in law enforcement.

Our partners at WLEX report that Cosgrove began working at the Carroll County Sheriff's Office on April 20.

A protest is schedule in front of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office for Monday at 10:00 a.m.

Taylor, 26, was shot and killed by police officers conducting a no-knock search warrant at her home in March 2020. They were looking for her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who did not live at the residence.

Walker and Taylor were settled in bed for the night when they were roused by banging on her apartment door around midnight on March 13, 2020. Police were outside with a drug warrant, and they used a battering ram to knock down the door. Walker fired a single shot from a handgun, striking Sgt. John Mattingly in the leg. Mattingly and two other officers, including Cosgrove then opened fire, killing Taylor. A grand jury decided not to charge these officers in her death.

In December 2022, The City of Louisville agreed to pay Walker $2 million to settle lawsuits in federal and state court. Attorney Steve Romines said Taylor's death "will haunt Kenny for the rest of his life."

“He will live with the effects of being put in harm’s way due to a falsified warrant, to being a victim of a hailstorm of gunfire and to suffering the unimaginable and horrific death of Breonna Taylor,” Romines said.

Walker was initially charged with attempted murder of a police officer, but charges against him were eventually dropped as protests and news media attention on the Taylor case intensified in the spring of 2020.

Earlier this year, U.S. Justice Department prosecutors charged three Louisville officers with a conspiracy to falsify the Taylor warrant. One of the now-former officers, Kelly Goodlett, has pleaded guilty and admitted to helping create a false link between Taylor and a wanted drug dealer.

The Courier-Journal reported that Goodlett is expected to testify against her former colleagues. She is scheduled to be sentenced in November. She could face up to five years in prison.

The case highlighted the issue of "no-knock” warrants — which allow law enforcement agents to enter a home without announcing their presence - and led to a reexamination of the practice.

The Associated Press and Scripps National contributed to the information in this article.

