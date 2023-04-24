'He was a beautiful soul'; family remembers 21-year-old shooting victim

FLORENCE, Ky. — Friends and family are remembering Dan Likiko, a 21-year-old killed after a shooting Saturday in Florence.

“He was a great person,” said his brother Romuald Likiko. "He was very creative.”

The Florence Police Department responded to Winthrop Circle at approximately 9:30 p.m. to reports of a fight and shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located Likiko with several gunshot wounds while seated in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. Florence EMS arrived and pronounced him dead at 9:43 p.m.

Family members and friends gathered at the Likiko home Sunday to remember him.

“He always told me how much he loved me,” he said.

Officers located and detained one male in possession of a pistol who stated he had shot the victim, police said.

Initial investigation reveal that Likiko was involved in a physical altercation with individuals on Wintergreen Court that ultimately lead to shots being fired, police said.

Romuald said he heard sirens outside but did not know they were heading to his house. His father came to get him.

“When I looked at my dad's eyes, I could already tell something was wrong,” he said.

Wayne Haggard, 38, was taken into custody at the Florence Police Department and transported to the Boone County Detention Center. Haggard has been charged with one count of murder, police said.

“I can say he's taken a lot,” Romuald said. “He's taken my heart.”

Romuald said his family came to the United States from Africa in 2015 looking for better opportunities. Dan had been a soccer star in Boone County and was in school studying computer technology.

“He was a different kind,” he said. “He was a beautiful soul. It's just sad that me and my family don't get to actually see the potential.”

This is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at (859) 647-5420.