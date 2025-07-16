'They're not data, they're real people' | Middletown saves summer camp program after federal funding paused

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A summer camp program serving 100 disadvantaged children in Middletown will continue after the city stepped in with a $60,000 donation, keeping the program running through July 25.

The Community Building Institute's (CBI) summer camp was set to end early when the U.S. Department of Education temporarily paused federal funds that support the program.

"We lost $600,000 in funding ... out of the $200,000 that we have per grant, we are allowed to hold or host summer camp activities," said Verlena Stewart, executive director of CBI.

The seven-week program, which costs $90,000 to operate, provides daily meals, education, field trips and recreational activities for local youth. The city's contribution not only allows children to continue attending but also preserves 28 staff positions through the end of the month.

CBI wasn't notified of the funding pause until July 7, though the federal pause took effect July 1 — three weeks before the Rise Summer Camp was scheduled to end.

Initially, CBI planned to keep the camp running only until July 11, absorbing the costs for those days before closing.

"We were like, we will go ahead and eat the first 11 days of funding that was lost, and lay off and close camp effective July 11. City of Middletown called me on July 10 and said, 'We're here, $60,000 that'll carry you through the 25th,'" said Stewart. "It was a real gift, and we are so appreciative that the City of Middletown did that for us."

The summer program operates Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., focusing on recreational, social, emotional and academic support for Middletown youth. About 75% of CBI's budget comes from federal funding, specifically the 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant program.

Marie Edwards, program director, emphasized the human impact of the program.

"They're not data, they're real people that we are coming into contact with every day, who need our support, who need to experience the world, who need to know that they're valued," said Edwards.

Beyond the summer camp, CBI offers three leadership programs for elementary, middle and high school students to help with grade-level transitions. All these programs face uncertainty due to the funding pause.

Stewart said the funding pause means 21st Century staff will be laid off from the camp and high school program, affecting their ability to provide afterschool programming moving forward.

The Robert "Sonny" Hill Community Center, where CBI is located, will remain open and operational at 800 Lafayette Avenue.

"Any contribution will help keep the doors open and make sure that the kids have an awesome experience on site," Stewart said.

More information on how to support CBI's programs can be found on their website.