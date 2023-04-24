Unsolved cases in the spotlight at Cincinnati's "Victims Memorial"

CINCINNATI — Hundreds gathered at Theodore M. Berry International Friendship Park Pavilion to remember their loved ones who died by homicide. Some of the cases highlighted Sunday are also unsolved. It marked the 7th annual "Homicide Victims Memorial." It's also the beginning of the "National Crime Victims Rights Week" in Cincinnati.

"Don't give up hope," said Rayjean Ranford. "I'll be 30 this year, that happened in 1999 and it has made me stronger than ever."

Ranford spoke about her mother Lena Ranford, who died on September 23, 1999. She said someone raped, and murdered her mother in Bond Hill. She was only six years old when she lost her mother, but has spent decades trying to find the person who did this.

"You miss them, you wish they were here, it gets hard," said Ranford.

It's a similar feeling for Margaret Daniels, who lost her grandson to gun violence outside of her home. Someone shot and killed Marcus Daniels on April 13, 2012 in Madisonville. Her grandson's case is also unsolved.

"I'm just hoping and praying that someone will step forward and give some information, thank you," said Daniels.

While those who grieved Sunday embraced one another, the memorial also served as a message to anyone who has been holding onto information to please come forward. That way, the victims can one day find peace.

"Tell somebody you can see this grief, it's grief forever it's grief for life it doesn't go away," said Karen Rumsey, health program manager, Witness Advocacy.

