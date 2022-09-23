LIVE: Pike County murder trial: Evidence presented from scene where Hanna May, Chris Jr., Dana found dead

WAVERLY, Ohio — After an abrupt ending to proceedings Thursday, the trial of a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016 is expected to pick back up with testimony from Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations agent Bryan White.

George Wagner IV — along with his mother Angela, father George "Billy" Wagner and brother Edward "Jake" Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members "execution-style." The family's bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

Thursday's court proceedings were atypical, beginning with George's defense attorneys filing a motion requesting Judge Randy Deering declare a mistrial and later abruptly adjourning after a juror requested an unplanned break.

In the morning, before the jury was brought in, Attorney John Parker argued that the prosecutors' continued display of graphic photos depicting the victims and their wounds could prejudice the jury, because the prosecution's case against George is predominantly about complicity; prosecutors have said George's brother, Jake — who took a plea deal in 2021 — will testify that George was present for the murders, but never pulled a trigger.

Deering overruled the request and trial continued. Less than an hour after returning from a lunch break, however, Deering announced a juror needed a break and the trial paused for what was intended to be a 10-minute break; after roughly 20 minutes, everyone returned to the court room and Deering announced court would fully adjourn for the day, though he did not provide a reason for the sudden end of the day's proceedings.

