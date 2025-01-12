Ready for Cherry Thing-a-Ling season? You can begin ordering the popular Schmidt Bakery treat Monday

BATESVILLE, Ind. — Get your taste buds ready... we're just over a month away from the middle of February, which means Cherry Thing-a-Ling season is right around the corner.

Schmidt Bakery in Batesville, Indiana, will begin taking orders for its famous Thing-a-Lings starting Monday. Orders can be made online beginning at midnight on Jan. 13.

Orders can be shipped straight to your house on Feb. 10, 11 or 18, but quantities for shipping are limited. Orders can also be picked up at the bakery Presidents Day weekend, Thursday, Feb. 13 through Monday, Feb. 17.

While online orders begin Monday, those who want to tackle the lines and get their Thing-a-Lings in person can also head to the bakery Presidents Day weekend. The bakery will be selling the part fritter, part doughnut treat from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Cherry Thing-a-Lings have been a staple at Schmidt Bakery since owner Clem Schmidt first created the treat in the winter of 1975. Now, 50 years later, people are still lining up outside the bakery's door to get their Thing-a-Ling fix.

In 2023, the bakery said it sold more than 232,200 Thing-a-Lings. In 2024, Schmidt Bakery broke that record, selling a whopping 254,880 Thing-a-Lings, according to the bakery's website. Last year marked the first time the bakery accepted online orders, which means it would be no surprise if they broke their Thing-a-Ling record again this year.

To order your Thing-a-Lings, or learn more about Schmidt Bakery, click here.