Batesville bakery again breaks personal record, sells over 250,000 Cherry Thing-a-lings

"Thing-A-Ling" fever has taken over the Tri-State.
Posted at 11:52 AM, Feb 20, 2024
BATESVILLE, Ind. — Schmidt Bakery, the Batesville shop behind the annually-released doughnut the Tri-State can't get enough of, has again broken its personal record for Cherry Thingaling sales.

In all, customers who made the pilgrimage to the small Indiana town for the cherry treats only sold on President's Day weekend each year bought over 250,000 of them.

Schmidt Bakery said on social media Tuesday that the 2024 Cherry Thingaling sales topped out at 254,880. Fans of the doughnuts snapped up 21,240 dozen-sized boxes this season.

It's a new record for the bakery, which also broke its record in 2023 when it sold 232,380 Cherry Thingalings — broken down into sales of 19,365 dozens sold. In 2022, the bakery sold more than 199,500 Thingalings.

Schmidt's Bakery may be able to attribute its success to one change this year: They began accepting online orders for the popular treats in January for the first time. Those orders were shipped to homes throughout the region in February.

In past years, those hoping to chow down on the part fritter, part doughnut could only do so if they picked them up in person in Batesville, or if they called in an order.

Regardless, fans still lined up outside the bakery on Presidents Day to purchase their Thingalings in person.

Thing-a-Lings have been a staple at Schmidt Bakery since owner Clem Schmidt first created them in the winter of 1975. Nearly 50 years later, people are still lining up outside the bakery's doors to get their fix.

The process behind making a "Cherry Thing-A-Ling"
