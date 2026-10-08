'We're always ready:' Covington police prepared for BLINK enforcement amid new open container rules

COVINGTON, Ky. — BLINK is back in Covington, and this year, festivalgoers can walk around with a drink in hand.

Covington's new entertainment destination center allows BLINK-goers to buy a drink from a select list of businesses and walk around designated areas with that drink during the festival.

Some visitors are embracing the new option. Nikita Otto, a BLINK visitor, said the concept reminds her of a similar program she has already seen along the Cincinnati waterfront.

"They have DORA down by The Banks, and that's a great way to kind of, you know, get people out and about and, and, and mingling, and I think that's a great way for this to, to happen as well," Otto said.

Not everyone shares that enthusiasm. One shop owner told WCPO 9 that they are worried about the rowdy behavior the entertainment destination center could bring.

"I think this is a family event and so sort of it seems a little bit out of place for people who need to be carrying their beer around, but it's early in the evening, so we're optimistic that it will bring people out and kind of get them moving around and we'll kind of play the alcohol by ear," Augar, owner and operator of Hierophant & Hedge, previously told WCPO.

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Covington police will be out in force to ensure festivalgoers stay within the designated entertainment destination center zones and behave appropriately.

"We've always had a pretty quiet time here with BLINK in Covington, so we're not like super concerned about it," Captain Justin Bradbury said Thursday. "But if, if the need arises that we need to take enforcement action, we're always ready to do that."

Police will also be making sure this weekend that those who choose to drink only do so from approved businesses, using only the specially marked and approved entertainment destination center cups.

"The biggest thing folks can do is make sure, one, that they're using the BLINK-approved cups that are marked, so that we know that those alcohol drinks are OK to be there; otherwise they're gonna probably be asked to dispose of them," Bradbury said.

Bradbury also urged attendees to dispose of their drinks properly.

"The biggest thing that we'd also ask is that whenever they're not done with their drink and whenever they're done with their drink and they need to get rid of it, that they do so appropriately, that they find a trash can, that they don't just leave it laying around on a curb or on the sidewalk or in somebody's shop," Bradbury said.

You can find more information about the approved EDC businesses, parking information and more on the Covington website by clicking the link here.