Trump, Barr urge Republicans to back Gallrein during tele-rally

FRANKFORT, Ky. — President Donald Trump and Kentucky 6th District Rep. Andy Barr rallied GOP voters during a teleconference call Monday night, emphasizing their support for former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein in Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District primary.

The two praised Gallrein’s military background and conservative credentials as they urged voters to back his campaign

Trump, a vocal critic of incumbent Rep. Thomas Massie, used the teleconference, which took place Monday night, to reiterate his support for Gallrein.

“We can’t let that happen, but Massie is a grandstander who puts his own ego before what’s good for the people of Kentucky or for the country, and you need to vote him out of office, and you need to send Ed Gallrein to fight for you in Washington, ” Trump said on the call.

Throughout the call, Trump repeatedly attacked Massie, accusing him of being disloyal to the Republican Party.

Barr followed Trump on the call, in which he called on MAGA Republicans to mobilize in support of the president’s preferred candidates, of which Barr is one.

“We need everyone listening to get out and vote, and encourage all of your family and friends to get out and vote,” Barr said. “With your help, we will win big for Kentucky tomorrow, and when we do, President Trump and I will be able to continue working together in the United States Senate to deliver for Kentucky.”

Barr himself is in a Republican primary against former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to replace retiring Sen. Mitch McConnell. Trump endorsed Barr earlier this month, bolstering Barr’s chances of winning the nomination.

The primary takes place Tuesday.

Link nky is a media partner of WCPO 9 News.