Kentucky primary election guide: Here's what's on the May 19 ballot

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Primary Election Day is coming up in Kentucky, and there are plenty of important races to pay attention to.

Here's your guide to what's on the ballot and how to cast your vote on May 19.

How to vote

You must be registered to vote in Kentucky to cast your ballot. You can check if you're registered to vote here.

All voters will need to show a valid form of identification.

Don't know where to vote? You can find your polling place here.

When do the polls open and close?

Polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday and close at 6 p.m.

Anyone in line at 6 p.m. will be able to cast their vote.

What's on the ballot?

There are some major races you'll want to look out for, but to see more of the local races in your area, click here.

Kentucky 4th Congressional District Republicans

One of the most talked-about races in the nation is happening right in our backyard: Kentucky's 4th Congressional District.

The Republicans on the ticket are former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein and Rep. Thomas Massie.

Trump has publicly backed Gallrein and avidly spoken out against Massie. The president visited Boone County in March, where he invited Gallrein on-stage during a rally and touted his endorsement of the former military captain.

WATCH: Hear from Gallrein and Massie ahead of the primary

Hear from Gallrein, Massie ahead of the Kentucky primary

Massie angered Trump by voting against his signature tax legislation over concerns of adding to the national debt, pushing for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files and opposing his decision to go to war with Iran. His positions, Massie insists, reflect the America First promises Trump initially made on the campaign trail.

In a Kentucky district where the president won by 35 points two years ago, Massie told The Associated Press that the upcoming primary is “by far the most challenging reelection I’ve ever faced.”

While polls originally showed Massie leading, recent polls have Gallrein ahead.

Kentucky 4th Congressional District Democrats

On the Democrat side, the candidates for Kentucky's 4th Congressional District are Melissa Claire Strange and Jesse Russell Brewer.

The winner will face off against either Massie or Gallrein in November's election.

Kentucky Republicans for US Senate

With longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell choosing not to run for reelection in 2026, a crucial seat will be up for grabs.

The top GOP candidates include Rep. Andy Barr, former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and businessman Nate Morris.

The three Republicans participated in a debate in Louisville in March.

Watch the full debate below:

Republican Kentucky Senate race candidates debate in Louisville

Kentucky Democrats for US Senate

Meanwhile, the top Democrats vying for the seat include Charles Booker, Logan Forsythe, Amy McGrath, Dale Romans and Pamela Stevenson.

Booker is a former Kentucky state representative and founder of the grassroots movement "Hood to the Holler."

Forsythe, a former Secret Service agent, says he's running for U.S. Senate with a focus on giving Kentucky families a fighting chance.

McGrath is a decorated Marine Corps veteran, former F/A-18 pilot, and advocate for rural Kentucky families.

Romans, a lifelong Kentuckian and renowned Thoroughbred horse trainer, brings a vision for Kentucky grounded in common-sense values.

Stevenson is a 27-year U.S. Air Force veteran, pastor, state representative and current House Minority Floor Leader in Kentucky.

They participated in a Lincoln-Douglas-style debate, with candidates answering questions and facing rebuttals from other candidates.

Watch the full debate below:

Top Kentucky Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate face off in debate