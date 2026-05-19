'The world is undeniably quieter' | Friends mourn death of man killed in Metro bus shooting

CINCINNATI — Two days after his friend of more than four decades was shot and killed on a Metro Bus, Russell Bannister said he was finally at a point where he could talk about 57-year-old James Bond.

"That's my brother," he said.

Bannister said he and Bond have been friends since he was 13, and, though he's moved away, Bannister never lost contact with Bond.

"The world is undeniably quieter without Mr. James Frederick Bond," he said.

Bannister described his late friend as a chef, musician, DJ, spiritualist and jokester who provided for his family.

Bannister wrote an impromptu eulogy for Bond and read it aloud to WCPO on Monday.

WATCH: Bannister remembers his friend of over 40 years who was killed over the weekend

Friends mourn death of man killed in Metro bus shooting

"I knew early on that he possessed a rare nostalgic soul, wise in spirit well beyond his years," he said. "James was a true alchemist of life. He was a creative savant who could change the ordinary into something beautiful."

A co-worker at Reach Logistics, Anna Stayton, said Bond never had a moment of negativity toward others when she was around him.

"He was a very genuine soul. He was always very upbeat and positive," she said.

Leonte Coston, 27, was arrested in connection with Bond's death.

Coston is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center. Other than his murder charge, Coston also faces one count of having weapons under disability, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of receiving stolen property, according to jail records.

Coston was arraigned Monday morning in court. His defense attorney claimed the shooting may have been self-defense. A Cincinnati Police Department homicide detective testified in court that investigators reviewed the Metro bus footage, which showed Bond offering Coston his cell phone to use, but after Coston borrowed it, he pulled out a gun.

The detective said Coston shot Bond twice, then shot him in the back of the head, killing him.

The judge ordered him to be held on a $1 million bond on the murder charge alone, and he is ordered to stay off all public transportation.