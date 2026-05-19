USS Cincinnati submarine memorial opens to public in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — A Cold War-era submarine that helped keep the nation safe is being honored with a new memorial that opened to the public in West Chester over the weekend.

The USS Cincinnati Memorial and Peace Pavilion at VOA Metropark — located at the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting — is a $9.5 million project featuring a 360-foot full-size submarine replica, a STEM education center and authentic components from the actual submarine, including its sail and rudder.

The USS Cincinnati (SSN-693) was a Los Angeles-class nuclear attack submarine that served from 1978 until it was decommissioned in 1996.

Captain Chris Stathos was the final commanding officer of the USS Cincinnati, serving from the end of 1994 to July 1995.

"The whole deactivation process was very sad for me," Stathos said.

WATCH: The USS Cincinnati Memorial and Peace Pavilion opened to the public over the weekend

USS Cincinnati Memorial opens to the public

Stathos donated plaques, pictures and a bottle of Cincinnati red wine made 30 years ago to the peace pavilion for the public to see.

"They basically put it to bed. That was very sad and a depressing time in my career, so to see the sail and the rudder, the pieces of the ship back together here, in a memorial that's going to be out here for many, many years, really lightens my heart a lot," Stathos said.

West Chester Trustee Amanda Ortiz said the memorial found its home in the township after earlier plans to place it in the Cincinnati area fell through.

"Originally, they wanted this down in the Cincinnati area. it didn't work out, West Chester got involved and we love bringing the history and the servicemen … and having it be a part of this area," Ortiz said.

Rear Admiral Thomas Wall said the memorial serves a purpose beyond honoring the submarine's history.

"This USS Cincinnati memorial, the tours, the information and education that it provides, all easily accessible to the public, will pay future dividends to support our submarine force and those making decisions on a STEM-related education or career," Wall said.

For Stathos, being back among fellow sailors and reflecting on life aboard a submarine made the trip worthwhile.

"There's a lot of camaraderie that develops when you're submerged and underway like that. What I miss right now, I miss the tight friendliness that I developed with all my different crews. I just don't have that now that I've retired," Stathos said.

According to the website for the memorial, the submarine and Voices of America both played important roles in winning the Cold War and the theme of USS Cincinnati Memorial and Peace Pavilion indicates that service.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.