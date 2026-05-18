'No brainer' | Pete Hegseth endorses Ed Gallrein as he and Thomas Massie make final pitch to constituents

HEBRON, Ky. — Ahead of what has become the most expensive U.S. House primary in history, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth traveled to Hebron Monday to campaign for Ed Gallrein.

Trump-backed challenger Gallrein faces off against incumbent Thomas Massie in Kentucky's 4th Congressional District during Tuesday's Kentucky primary election.

Inside the Cincinnati Airport's DoubleTree by Hilton, Gallrein was met with applause from a few dozen supporters as he lauded the Trump administration at an America First Works event headlined by Hegseth.

"Let me say this clearly, there has never been a more important time to stand behind our president, President Trump, and the courageous leaders he has put in place to fight for the future of the United States military, like Pete Hegseth," Gallrein said.

When Hegseth took the stage, he voiced his full support for Gallrein.

"We need reinforcement from Republicans, and that fight requires a Congress full of warriors, including Ed," Hegseth said. "This one, ladies and gentlemen, is a no-brainer."

Trump's administration has been vocal in its support for Gallrein, in no small part due to Massie having split from the president on many key issues. In fact, Trump declared in 2025 that he would campaign for Massie's opponent after the congressman's criticism over the U.S.'s bombing of Iran.

"President Trump does not need more people in Washington who are trying to make a point, especially from his own party," Hegseth said at Monday's event. "He needs people willing to help him win, to vote with him when it matters the most."

While initial polls have had Massie in the lead, a new Quantus Insights poll published on May 13 found him trailing the former Navy SEAL. The poll had Gallrein moving ahead of Massie, 53% to 45% — an eight-point margin.

Massie also spoke with his supporters this afternoon, touting his record and what he described as "grassroots support."

"I have a 14-year track record of taking up for my constituents," Massie said while at an event in Mays Lick. "My reputation is somebody who fights for them. They may only agree with me 90% of the time or 80% of the time, but they'd rather have somebody up there fighting and who they know what they stand for as opposed to a rubber stamp."

He told us he's confident he can win, with his internal polling saying it is within the margin of error.

WCPO will bring live coverage from the election watch parties of both Massie and Gallrein.