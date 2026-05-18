'I'm not selling out' | Thomas Massie speaks to voters in Mason County ahead of Kentucky primary

MAYS LICK, Ky. — Ahead of the Kentucky primary Tuesday, Rep. Thomas Massie stopped in Mays Lick to make his final pitch to voters.

Massie, who has been in Congress for 14 years, is going up against President Trump-backed former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein in the Kentucky 4th Congressional District Republican primary.

In Mason County Monday, Massie touted his record and his "grassroots support."

"I have a 14-year track record of taking up for my constituents," Massie said at the event in Mays Lick. "My reputation is somebody who fights for them. They may only agree with me 90% of the time or 80% of the time, but they'd rather have somebody up there fighting and who they know what they stand for as opposed to a rubber stamp."

Massie talked about his legislative work, including the Prime Act, aimed at helping farmers sell meat more directly to consumers within the U.S.

Trump has criticized Massie in the past, even declaring he would campaign for Massie's opponent after the congressman's comments on the war in Iran.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth traveled to Hebron Monday to campaign for Gallrein.

"We need reinforcement from Republicans, and that fight requires a Congress full of warriors, including Ed," Hegseth said. "This one, ladies and gentlemen, is a no-brainer."

Massie responded to Hegseth's visit, calling it a sign of a "desperate campaign."

"That's why the president's tweeting, that's why they're sending the Secretary of War, that's why they're starting all these fake stories," Massie said. "These are all signs of a desperate campaign. They're trying to buy a seat. ... Basically, the Israeli lobby is trying to buy a seat in Kentucky. And it's going to cost more than they can afford, cause I'm not selling out and neither are the voters."

The race between Massie and Gallrein has become the most expensive U.S. House primary in history. Massie said it's garnered at least $30 million in spending.

Polls long showed Massie ahead, but a new Quantus Insights poll published on May 13 found him trailing the former Navy SEAL. The poll had Gallrein moving ahead of Massie, 53% to 45% — an eight-point margin.

Still, Massie said he's confident he can win, with his internal polling saying it is within the margin of error.

WCPO will bring live coverage from the election watch parties of both Massie and Gallrein.