Police: I-71/I-75 southbound closed near I-275 in NKY after pedestrian killed on highway

ERLANGER, Ky. — The southbound lanes of I-71/I-75 in Northern Kentucky are shut down near I-275, and will remain shut down for "several hours," according to Erlanger police.

Dispatchers said at around 3:04 a.m., a pedestrian was hit on the highway; Erlanger police later said the crash is fatal.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash is just south of the I-275 interchange.

You can see the latest traffic impacts in our map below:

Drivers are being re-routed to I-275 while police investigate the fatal crash, according to Erlanger police. KYTC says drivers in Ohio can also detour by taking I-471 to I-275 westbound.

Police said drivers should plan for an alternate route and "allow for significant extra travel time."

Officials did not provide an exact timeframe for when they expect the southbound lanes of the highway to re-open, but KYTC said it expects the southbound lanes will be blocked for "three to four hours," according to a release sent at 5:19 a.m.

The northbound lanes are not impacted currently.