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Police investigating after dead man 'with trauma' found in Hamilton

Hamilton police
WCPO
<p>File photo</p>
Hamilton police
Posted

HAMILTON, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man "with trauma" was found dead Friday in Hamilton, the Hamilton Police Department said.

Officers were dispatched around 1:15 p.m. to the 400 block of S. 12th Street in Hamilton for a report of a non-responsive man inside a residence.

When officers arrived, they found a dead man "with trauma," police said. They did not specify what kind of trauma the man, who has not been identified, had.

Detectives were called to the scene and are continuing to investigate the death. Police said the circumstances surrounding the man's death remain under investigation.

Anyone who may have information about the death investigation is asked to contact the Hamilton Police Department's Investigation section at 513-868-5811 ext. 2002.

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