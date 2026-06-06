New Kroger Marketplace in West Chester has a Murray’s Cheese shop, sushi kiosk, apparel department and more

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A new Kroger Marketplace opened its doors today in West Chester Township with a ribbon cutting and all-day giveaways that continue through Sunday.

It comes during Kroger’s 50th year of operating a store in the Tylersville/Cox roads area of West Chester. There is also a Kroger Marketplace on Ohio 747 in the Crossings of Beckett.

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At nearly 123,000 square feet, the West Chester store, 7855 Tylersville Road, is double the size of the nearby store it is replacing.

Kroger invested about $35 million in the project, which was constructed in the latest marketplace layout, said Danielle Gentry, Kroger’s head of communications and public affairs for its Cincinnati/Dayton division.

“Kroger has proudly served the West Chester community for 50 years,” said Jake Cannon, president of Kroger’s Cincinnati/Dayton division.

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“We are excited to continue providing fresh, affordable food to residents in our expanded marketplace format while continuing to help drive economic development and job growth in West Chester.”

Kroger opened its first store on Tylersville Road in 1976 where the Big Lots is located. That store was closed when the West Chester Plaza store opened in 1989.

Besides groceries, the marketplace will have amenities within the store not found in the Kroger it replaces:



A Murray’s Cheese shop

Starbucks

Kroger pharmacy with drive-thru

Sushi kiosk

Separate kitchenware and apparel departments

“We are always very intentional about creating access and convenience for our customers. Marketplace (stores) offer more options,” Gentry said.

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Later this year, fueling pumps will be added on-site.

“Kroger has been a valued partner at West Chester Plaza for decades, and this new marketplace reflects a shared commitment to serving the West Chester community,” said Nick Koglin, vice president and market officer for Regency Centers.

“Bringing a project of this scale and complexity to life required close collaboration across both of our teams, and the result is an improved shopping center experience that better meets the needs of West Chester residents today."

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