One killed in early morning fatal crash on I-75

CINCINNATI — One man is now dead after he struck on I-75 while examining a disabled vehicle Sunday morning.

According to a press release by the Cincinnati Police Department, crews responded to reported of a crash around 1:30 a.m. at 6.3 mile marker on I-75 North.

When crews arrived on scene they discovered a disabled Chevrolet Malibu parked on the right berm and its occupants, a 47-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, were outside of the vehicle examining the problem.

According to the press release a 30-year-old man was driving a Honda Accord north on I-75 when he lost control of the vehicle and drove off the right side of the roadway, striking the Chevrolet Malibu and the 47-year-old man beside it.

The 47-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by the Cincinnati Fire Department to the University Hospital Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

There were no other injuries as a result of the crash.

Excessive speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.

