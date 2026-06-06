OSHP: One dead in Adams County motorcycle crash

GREEN TWP., Ohio — One man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Adams County late Friday night, according to a press release from the Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at approximately 11:41 p.m. on Friday on US Route 52 near mile marker 25 in Green Township.

The preliminary investigation showed that a 1997 Suzuki Intruder 800, driven by Anthony P. Evans, 65, was traveling eastbound on US Route 52 when it hit a deer crossing the road.

Evans was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

The crash is still under investigation.