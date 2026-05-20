'Mr. Wade began strangling her' | New details in case against Covington man accused of drugging, abusing teen

COVINGTON, Ky. — The case against a man accused of unlawfully housing a missing teen is heading to a grand jury after a Kenton County judge heard testimony from investigators, alleging the girl was subjected to days of drugs, alcohol and abuse.

Matthew Wade, 40, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree assault, first-degree strangulation, custodial interference, second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Wade appeared in court for his preliminary hearing Wednesday, without an attorney. Judge Douglas Grothaus appointed him a public defender for the hearing after Wade said he couldn't access his funds to hire his own counsel.

“What he is alleged to be doing is housing a runaway against the will of her guardian,” Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders said after the hearing. “He knew she was a runaway — indicated that to police. 40-year-old men have no business hanging out with teenage children who are not kin to them."

WATCH: New details in case against Covington man accused of drugging, abusing runaway teen

Covington man accused of drugging, abusing runaway teen

According to testimony from Covington police Officer Matthew Raabe, officers went to Wade’s home on Highway Avenue last week after the 14-year-old's guardian contacted police, believing the girl might be there.

“There was some prior experience the guardian had to make her believe that the child could be located at Mr. Wade’s residence,” Sanders said. “I don’t want to speculate on what that prior contact or prior experience might have been.”

Raabe testified that as officers approached the home, a "female briefly exited from the side of the residence before quickly going back inside." When officers knocked on the front door, Wade answered and acknowledged that the missing teen was inside.

Raabe told the court he instructed Wade to have the juvenile come outside immediately. Wade then allegedly became confrontational when police attempted to stop him from closing the door.

Court documents say the girl had been staying at Wade’s home for about four days after running away from her guardian’s home.

Raabe testified that the teen had visible bruising and swelling on her face, as well as marks on her neck. The girl told investigators that Wade caused the injuries during a physical altercation.

“There were allegations of intercourse that wanted to be performed by Mr. Wade and (she) refused and stated that Mr. Wade began strangling her when this refusal was physically stopped,” Raabe said.

The teen also alleged Wade provided her with marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms while she stayed at the residence, Raabe said.

During the search of the home, investigators recovered multiple jars and bags containing psilocybin mushrooms, including what Raabe described as actively growing mushrooms in Wade’s bedroom.

Raabe testified officers found 33 mushrooms in a mason jar on a coffee table in the living room and another jar containing roughly 48 mushrooms inside Wade’s bedroom. Additional mushrooms were allegedly found on the dining room table and in grow bags on shelves near the bedroom.

Several firearms were also recovered throughout the home, including from the living room, dining room and Wade’s bedroom. Some of the firearms belong to Wade's roommate, who was not in the home when officers first arrived, Raabe said.

Investigators have not determined whether that roommate was present in the home while the teen stayed there or whether the person had any involvement in the alleged crimes, Sanders said.

Raabe testified he believed the firearms were connected to drug trafficking based on his training and experience.

Wade's public defender questioned whether investigators located scales or packaging materials commonly associated with narcotics trafficking. Raabe said officers recovered scales he believed were intended for food measurement and said he did not recall finding drug-packaging materials.

Police took the teen to a hospital for blood testing and sexual assault examinations, though results were not yet available for Wednesday’s hearing.

Sanders said investigators are still gathering evidence and reviewing electronic devices seized from the home.

“We’re going to be looking at those electronics for a number of different reasons, as it relates to all the charges, not just the drug charges,” Sanders said. “We’ll be looking for communications between Mr. Wade and the child, further evidence of the fact that he knew the child was in fact a runaway and did not belong in his residence, and any other communications or suggestions of additional criminal activity.”

Wade remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.