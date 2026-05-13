Covington man charged with assault, sexual abuse after missing 14-year-old found at his home

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Covington man is accused of assaulting and sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl who had been previously reported missing.

According to his arrest report, officers responded to Matthew Wade's home on Highway Avenue Monday evening after hearing that a missing teen was reported to be there. When they arrived, they made contact with Wade, who called the teen a "friend."

Officers saw the missing teen, as well as drug paraphernalia, from the threshold. They then detained Wade and executed a search warrant for the home, seizing multiple guns, over 40 psilocybin mushrooms and two active psilocybin grows.

When they spoke to the teen, officers determined she had been subjected to alcohol, marijuana and psilocybin, and she told officers Wade had slapped her in the face, causing swelling and bruising. The teen also told police that she was strangled and on one occasion Wade had non-consensually kissed her.

Wade told police that he knew the teen was missing and had previously cut off her ankle monitor. Police wrote that the teen told officers she had been at Wade's home for four days.

He is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree assault, first-degree strangulation, custodial interference, second-degree trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Wade is being held on a $100,000 cash bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 20.