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FLORENCE, Ky. — State Rep. Steve Doan is pushing for legislation that will require the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to notify city leaders before road resurfacing projects move forward — a response to controversies surrounding Boone County's Dixie Highway "road diet" and Covington's 12th Street Bridge.

House Bill 660 would have mandated 60 days' notice to municipalities ahead of resurfacing projects and allowed for local feedback before work begins.

"Oftentimes, the Department of Transportation will do these resurfacing projects and not tell folks what the end result is going to look like," Doan said.

WATCH: Why local officials are on board with the bill

Kentucky lawmaker pushes for more transparency on road projects impacting NKY communities

Doan said the legislation addresses a basic communication gap between state and local governments.

"What this legislation would have required it to do is government to just notify government of what their intentions are," Representative Doan explained. "Which doesn't seem like something that we should really have to legislate, but sure enough we did."

The bill has the support of local officials, including Florence Mayor Dr. Julie Metzger Aubuchon.

"I do know that Rep. Steve Doan had presented a bill that would require KYTC to give 60-day notice to municipalities. I think something like that would be great," Aubuchon said.

The Kentucky House passed the bill with a 92-0 vote during the last session, but the state Senate did not take it up.

"I think we just ran out of time ... the issue spurred up kind of in the middle of our legislative session," Doan said.

Doan plans to reintroduce the legislation when the next legislative session begins in January.

"This is a rare opportunity where all of the local officials here in Northern Kentucky are all on board, and it's not often that you see every single elected official pushing in the same direction," Doan said.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet was unavailable for an interview at this time, but provided the statement below:

"Team Kentucky is committed to maintaining safe, efficient roads so that our families can get to school, work, the doctor, or wherever else they may need to go.

While House Bill 660 did not get enacted, public involvement is crucial at every stage of highway projects, from planning and design to construction and maintenance. Outreach efforts vary by project but may include public meetings, required hearings, direct communication with residents and local officials, and updates through media and online platforms to gather input and keep communities informed.

There are various documents on state policy and federal requirements for public input which you can find on KYTC’s website, including the Planning Guidance Manual and the Right of Way Manual."

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Northern Kentucky reporter Logan MacDonald? Email him at logan@wcpo.com.