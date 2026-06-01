'Not in the best interest' | City of Florence takes firm stance against Dixie Highway 'road diet'

WCPO 9's Logan MacDonald covers Northern Kentucky. If you have a story that you'd like Logan to look into or a news tip, email him at Logan.MacDonald@wcpo.com.

Florence city leaders are taking a firm stance against the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's plan to narrow Dixie Highway.

"What they're proposing is not in the best interest for our residents or our business community," Mayor Dr. Julie Metzger Aubuchon said Monday.

The proposed project would narrow a section of Dixie Highway — from Turfway Road to Commonwealth Avenue — from four lanes to one lane in each direction, with a middle turn lane. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the goal is to reduce crashes and improve safety along the Northern Kentucky corridor.

WATCH: What Florence officials, residents say about the road diet

City of Florence takes firm stance against Dixie Highway 'road diet'

Aubuchon recently sent a letter to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet outlining the city's opposition to the road diet.

"The one thing that we're concerned about is the side streets and pushing if there is impact on Dixie Highway, say from a crash on the interstate, and now Dixie Highway is restricted, are these semis, are these extra traffic going through neighborhoods where kids are playing?" Aubuchon said.

Drivers who use the road regularly share similar concerns. Boone County driver Elizabeth Goetz told us on Monday the highway needs more capacity, not less.

"When the highway shut off, it packs that up already," Goetz said. "It's bad ... it needs to be bigger instead of smaller."

City leaders also say they were blindsided by the plan's announcement.

"Our understanding is that because it didn't involve federal funds, there wasn't the notice requirements," Mayor Aubuchon said. "I do know that Representative Steve Doan had presented a bill that would require KYTC to give a 60-day notice to municipalities. I think something like that would be great."

Goetz said the process should start with the people who use the road the most.

"Listen to people that travel it every day," Goetz pleaded to KYTC.

As for what happens next, Aubuchon said the next move belongs to the state.

"I think the ball's in the transportation cabinet's court at this point," Aubuchon said.

WCPO 9 News reached out to the Transportation Cabinet for an update on the project, but has not heard back.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Northern Kentucky reporter Logan MacDonald? Email him at Logan.MacDonald@wcpo.com.