Newport breaks ground on $7.5M General James Taylor Park project

NEWPORT, Ky. — Improvements to General James Taylor Park are now underway after Newport broke ground Monday on the $7.5 million project.

The city announced last August that it was moving forward with the improvements to the park, located at 100 Riverboat Row. The city said at the July 20 groundbreaking that the project represents one of the most significant investments in Newport’s riverfront in decades.

The new park will feature expanded green space, walking and biking paths, pickleball courts, a dog park, a performance plaza, a kayak launch and a brand-new scenic overlook.

Provided by ATA Architects

Newport partnered with Corporex on the project in 2006 so that the company could act as the master contractor. The $7.5 million for the project comes from the state’s legislative budget.

“This project is about something bigger,” said Newport Mayor Tom Guidugli Jr. on Monday. “It’s about recognizing Newport’s riverfront as one of our greatest assets, and making sure our public places reflect the pride that we have in Newport. The improvements in this park will create a more welcoming, more accessible, more enjoyable space for residents and visitors alike.”

Newport also applied for two grants through the Kentucky Division of Forestry and received funding from the U.S. Forest Service. The first, for $215,000, is to convert hardscapes (things like concrete) into green space and to plant trees. The second, for $40,000, will also go to planting more trees in the park.

Director of the Kentucky Division of Forestry and Kentucky State Forester Brandon Howard spoke at the groundbreaking.

“Innovative urban and community tree management, tree planting and overall care for our trees impacts our lives and leaves a lasting legacy for future generations,” Howard said. “Trees have some amazing environmental impacts and benefits. They reduce stormwater runoff and flooding. They cool our streams. Trees take in carbon dioxide and produce the oxygen that we breathe. Trees provide habitat for wildlife, both in natural areas but also in our towns.”

Vice President of Development at Corporex, Andrew Vecellio, has been working with the city on the General James Taylor Park improvements. Vecellio also spoke on Monday.

“It’s [the park renovation] a catalyst for the continued renaissance of Newport’s riverfront,” Vecellio said. “Investments like this create momentum. They encourage additional public and private investment, strengthen neighborhoods, attract visitors and improve the quality of life for everyone who calls Newport home.”

The park will also hold Phase 6 of The Riverwalk, which will extend the paved path through the park, along the Licking River, connecting to The Levee Trail, Ovation by Corporex, and the 4th Street Bridge. Both General James Taylor Park and The Riverwalk are part of the larger Riverfront Commons project.