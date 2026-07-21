OWEN COUNTY, Ky. — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Owen County, Kentucky Tuesday afternoon.

Storms ripped through the Tri-State for hours Tuesday. In Northern Kentucky, tornado warnings were issued in Owen, Grant, Gallatin, Pendleton and Carroll counties.

Owenton Fire Chief Greg Estes said multiple structures in the area were damaged, including three barns and a home.

WATCH: What we know about the tornado in Owen County Tuesday

National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Owen County

Our crews in Owenton saw Owen County search and rescue crews using drones to survey the damage.

Tim Cammack with the Owen County EMA said the agency received a call from Gallatin County about an apparent tornado near the Gallatin County airport.

Cammack said the tornado moved from the Gallatin County area into Owen County.

The agency began assessing damage after the tornado moved out. Cammack told us crews saw a "large metal roof" that had been pulled off of a building and traveled approximately 1,000 feet.

Our crews on scene also saw an RV overturned. Cammack said a man was reportedly inside the RV and was treated for minor injuries on scene.

WCPO

WCPO spoke to Chad Hon at the scene, who said his dad was stuck inside the RV when the tornado hit.

Hon said the fire department knocked out the front window and pulled his dad out.

"He just said he kind of closed his eyes and held on," Hon said.

The Owen County EMA is continuing to assess the damage and check on residents.