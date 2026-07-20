'My prayers have been answered' | Dixie Highway resurfacing underway in Kenton and Boone counties

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — Resurfacing work has officially begun on Dixie Highway in Kenton and Boone counties, bringing long-awaited road improvements — and some temporary delays — to one of the region's most heavily traveled corridors.

WATCH: The improvements and delays you can expect amid Dixie Highway resurfacing

Drivers in Northern Kentucky should expect road closures along Dixie Highway. Here's why.

Workers will repair sidewalks, curbs, drains and more over the next couple of weeks. That work will take place from north of Dortha Avenue to the Boone/Kenton County line, and from the Boone/Kenton County line to north of Hallam Avenue.

Boone County driver Rick Elkins said the road has been a problem for some time.

"If you're going through there at any speed, you're gonna tear a tire up," Elkins warned. "Tires aren't cheap."

He said he had been hoping to see the work begin.

"I've been wishing this every night there and everything. It's like, gee, I hope tomorrow I'll see some cones up," Elkins said. "Sure enough, my prayers have been answered."

Ada Spegal, another driver in Boone County, said the wear on the road has been building for a while.

"We've had some rough winters and, and hot summers, and that does a number on the road," Spegal said.

Drivers should expect single-lane closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the project. However, Spegal said the temporary inconvenience will be worth it.

"We have to do it. It's an inconvenience, but later it'll be much better," Spegal said.

Elkins said "it is what it is" when talking about the temporary closures.

"It is what it is and everything, yeah. I'll be happy to see it," Elkins said. "I'll have to probably take different routes to where I go first thing in the morning. I'll put up with it until they get through it."

The resurfacing work continues through Aug. 7. You can click here to find more information about the project from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.