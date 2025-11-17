'Every neighborhood needs a Randy' | Family and friends hold candlelight vigil for victim in Covington fire

COVINGTON, Ky. — An array of candles, Christmas decorations and stuffed animals created a makeshift vigil for Randy Helton.

"Every neighborhood needs a Randy, that's for sure," Connell said.

Debbiee Connell Randy Helton and his Halloween decorations

Helton's family confirmed that he was killed in a fire along Garrard Avenue early Friday morning.

Family member Chyrell Hartsock said she was inside the home when the flames broke out, and described what happened.

"The whole bedroom was just on fire. Like, the flames were so big and it spread so fast and we tried to get him out but we couldn't," Hartsock said.

Watch to see how a Covington neighborhood is honoring their friend:

Family and friends hold candlelight vigil for victim in deadly Covington fire

"Randy was outgoing, he was fun, he loved everybody," Hartsock said.

Friends and neighbors said Helton was always helping them out with chores. He would send handwritten notes to his friends along the street.

"I looked out and saw all the leaves. I said, 'Randy, where are you? We need you.' So, he's definitely gonna be missed," Connell said.

During the vigil, Connell referred to Helton as the "Mayor of Garrard Street."

Connell also said how much Helton loved to decorate for the holidays. His next-door neighbor said he even convinced other nearby residents to decorate their houses for Halloween.

The family's Covington home was already decorated for Christmas.

"He put that up, like two days after Halloween," Connell said.

His memory lives on with all those who loved him.

"I keep waiting to come up to my door or stand down there at my gate and yell 'Debbie, Debbie,'" Connell said.

The family has started a GoFundMe page in his memory.