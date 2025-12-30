Child dies from the flu in Kenton County, marking first pediatric flu death in Kentucky this season

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A child in Kenton County has died from influenza (flu), marking the first pediatric flu death in Kentucky this season, the Kentucky Department for Public Health announced Tuesday.

The department of public health said the child had not received this season's flu vaccine, which they say is the best way to protect against the flu.

"Team Kentucky is deeply saddened by the loss of a child to influenza," said Dr. Steve Stack, secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. "Our hearts are with the family during this incredibly difficult time. This is a heartbreaking reminder that the flu is not always a mild illness, especially for young children and people with high-risk medical conditions."

Seasonal flu cases are on the rise, especially among children, in the Commonwealth, the department of public health said. The department said emergency department visits and hospitalizations for the flu among children younger than five are higher than they were a year ago. You can click here to view the Kentucky Department of Public Health's data on respiratory virus activity in the Commonwealth.

“While flu activity is increasing across Kentucky, there are proven steps families can take to protect their loved ones,” said Dr. John Langefeld, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “The flu vaccine is safe, effective and widely available. It is the best way to reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death.”

The Kentucky Department for Public Health, the American Academy of Pediatrics and other experts recommend that anyone six months of age or older get an annual flu and COVID-19 vaccine. Both vaccines can be given during the same visit and at any point in the flu season, which is typically from October to May. Healthy hygiene habits such as washing hands often with soap and warm water, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home from work or school when sick are best practices.

Both the flu and COVID019 mostly result in mild illnesses, serious symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, seizures, bluish lips or face, fevers higher than 104 degrees, dehydration and others, require medical attention.

“We share this information not to alarm families but to encourage simple actions that help keep our communities, including our children, healthy,” Langefeld said.