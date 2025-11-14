Chief: 1 dead in house fire in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — One person is dead after a house fire in Covington early Friday morning, according to Corey Deye, Covington's fire chief.

Deye told us several adults made it out of the house, but one person has died. Another person was taken to the hospital with injuries Deye described as "minor."

Deye said crews were first called to the fire on Garrard Street at around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Watch below for a look at the scene as crews investigate:

The investigation is still ongoing, but Deye said firefighters are looking into a possibility that an explosion also occurred at the home; however, Deye said investigators do not believe an explosion was the cause of the fire.

We have a crew at the scene and are actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.