NKY police departments collect old phones, tablets to help vulnerable communities stay safe

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Northern Kentucky police departments are collecting old cell phones and tablets to provide communication devices for seniors, domestic violence victims and children in custody situations.

The program allows community members to drop off their unused electronics at participating police departments during regular business hours.

The devices are then sent to 911 Cell Phone Bank, where all personal data is cleared before the phones are returned to police departments for distribution.

"If the person is a domestic violence victim and the person went to jail, I'll help them sign up for a bind that gives them notifications that they've been released," said Angie Weinel, a police social worker with Highland Heights Police. "So if they didn't have a cellphone, there's no way to contact that victim to let them know that the person has been released or moved or anything like that."

The devices give victims a safe way to call for help, contact family members and ensure they receive proper notifications from courts and prosecutors.

Assistant Chief Nick Love of Highland Heights Police Department shared an example of how the program helps during emergencies.

"One of the coldest times of the year, they were behind on their electric because there electric was turned off so they had no heat, we contacted Angie, she showed up, she was able to get them a phone," Love said. "We were able to get their heat turned back on and she was able to get all the resources she needed for her ... she was able to just activate it quickly and within minutes they were able to get their phone."

The participating police departments accepting donations include:



Alexandria

Highland Heights

Campbell County

Newport

Dayton

The collection drive runs through the end of January.

The program also helps keep electronic waste out of landfills by giving old devices a second life serving the community.