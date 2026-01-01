Kentucky officials warn of possible measles exposure in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. — The Northern Kentucky Health Department is warning residents of a potential measles exposure in the region.

According to officials, the Kentucky Department for Public Health was notified Wednesday of the possible exposure.

Officials said the person was from out-of-state and was not vaccinated.

The individual stayed at the Holiday Inn Express in Dry Ridge Sunday through Tuesday and visited the Ark Encounter in Williamstown Monday, according to officials.

"We want to make sure everyone who visited during that time is aware they may have been exposed to the measles, and they should monitor themselves for symptoms," said NKY Health District Director for Health Jennifer Mooney. "We also want to remind people that measles is preventable through the highly effective MMR (Measles, Mumps & Rubella) vaccine. The vaccine has been administered to millions of people over several decades and has a proven health and safety record.”

Anyone who visited the Williamstown Ark Encounter or Dry Ridge Holiday Inn Express during the mentioned times is recommended to follow these steps:



Understand you are at risk of infection and check if you've received a measles-containing vaccine (individuals born before 1957 are considered immune).

Watch for symptoms and continue monitoring yourself for 21 days after exposure.

Avoid high-risk settings. If you're not immune, consider staying home and avoiding large gatherings.

Talk to a health care provider.

Officials said both departments are responding to the potential exposure.