Dozens of protesters gather in Newport, speaking out against local jail holding ICE detainees

Two protesters shared their concerns with WCPO 9, as protests pop up across the Tri-state following the death of Renee Good
Jacqueline Oka
NEWPORT, Ky. — A group of residents gathered in Newport, Kentucky, with a message against their local and federal governments.

"To speak up against holding immigrants, mothers, fathers, daughters, sons in this building right here," Michael Staverman said.

The protest was organized to oppose the Campbell County Detention Center's holding of ICE detainees.

"As an American, I feel supremely disappointed," Jacqueline Oka said.

Protesters brought flags, banners and homemade signs. We received videos from participants showing crowds along the blocks surrounding the detention center.

Watch to see how hundreds of demonstrators voiced their opposition to immigration enforcement policies in Newport:

Protests against the actions of ICE and other federal immigration enforcement took place last week in downtown Cincinnati, as well as in Butler County in November.

"I'm also hopeful, though. That you come to a place like this and you see hundreds upon hundreds of people standing up against fascism, standing up against this violence," Staverman said.

I reached out to leaders within the Campbell County Detention Center and Campbell County, and am still awaiting a response.

Protesters also gathered in response to the death of Renee Good in Minneapolis.

On Wednesday, an ICE agent shot and killed Good in her car. Good was driving her car and was pulling away, according to authorities. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has said the officer shot in self-defense.

The protesters I spoke to shared their reactions to videos of the shooting by an ICE agent that killed Good.

"I was surprised and outraged at the way in which our actual, official government was treating it and portraying it," Oka said.

"Shock, but not surprise," Staverman said.

DHS and officials within the Trump Administration have continued to support the actions of the agent.

DHS posted on X on Saturday afternoon. The post included videos the department said was just before the shooting.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem also appeared on network television Sunday, defending the actions of the agent and other ICE agents.

"So these individuals that are out there harassing them while they do that work, doxing their identities, threatening them and their families, it's unacceptable. And that's why President Trump is so strong in supporting their operations in all of these cities," Noem said.

