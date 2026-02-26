Controlled explosion set to level Covington's 4th Street bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has set a tentative date for the controlled demolition of the 4th Street Bridge that once connected Covington and Newport.

KYTC said the bridge will come down on Monday. It has been closed to traffic since mid-January, and crews have been working to prepare it for detonation since then.

KYTC will establish a "secure zone" around the bridge to ensure the demolition is safe.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet KYTC secure zone

Crews will adhere to a tight schedule leading up to the detonation:



9:16 a.m.: First responders begin initial pedestrian sweep of the secure area.

9:42 a.m.: Streets within the secure area close to vehicles. Shelter-in-place is issued for anyone inside of the secure area.

9:55 a.m.: Five-minute warning. Three long audible warning signals are sounded

10:00 a.m.: Two siren blasts signal a one-minute warning.

10:01 a.m.: Final countdown and detonation

Post-detonation: Blasting technicians will inspect the area. One siren blast will signal that the “All Clear” has been given. Streets will reopen, and shelter-in-place will be lifted.

WATCH: Here's what the coming bridge demo will look like

Officials set tentative date for bridge demolition

District officials said people living within the secure zone can stay in their homes and should expect a loud bang and brief shaking, similar to a strong clap of thunder.

Construction on the replacement bridge is expected to begin in the spring, with completion slated for the summer of 2028.

Sean wants to hear from you. You can contact him here: