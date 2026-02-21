Former Holmes High basketball player earns over 50 college credits through NKU partnership program

COVINGTON, Ky. — A former Holmes High School basketball player is breaking barriers, graduating with enough credits for an associate degree while still in high school.

Dominic Scott said he credits Northern Kentucky University's Young Scholars Academy (YSA) for helping him follow his dreams. The program opened doors for the athlete looking to excel in his education to become a teacher.

"I kinda did it all in God's hands, and my parents, and praying every day has helped me a lot through this journey," Scott said.

Scott said he put in countless hours not just on the court, but in the classroom, often while feeling overlooked.

"To take this test, it's very important to me. My parents were shocked by it. I was like, 'I'm about to be on a college campus taking classes,' and kind of started my career early, so I really appreciate the school for picking me and just having the ability for my academics to pursue my career," Scott said.

Scott is one of a select few athletes to graduate with the Robert & Wanda Carr Memorial Scholarship and from NKU's Young Scholars Academy, earning over 50 college credits.

"I actually had one of the highest scores on the test as well. So I was really proud about that," Scott said.

Holmes High School is trying to spread the word to get more students involved in the program.

"High school students attend NKU full-time during their junior and senior years of high school. Within these last four years, we've had 19 students graduate through the program. Of those 19, seven have earned associate's degrees," said Ashley Lorenz, college and career readiness coach at Holmes High School.

Students interested in the program take the KYOTE exam at Holmes starting their sophomore year. Scott took college classes at NKU during his junior and senior year.

Covington City Schools cover cost of meals, textbooks and transportation.

"At one point in time, we had a cap. Now that cap is gone, so we can send many students interested in attending," Lorenz said.

Scott said that it was an adjustment transitioning to college life as a high school student, but through his faith and family, he was able to overcome any obstacles.

Now, he's following in his parents' footsteps into the education field. His mom is a social and emotional learning teacher at John G. Carlisle Elementary School, and his dad is a retired educator.

Scott is now an education major at Union Commonwealth University.

"One of my education teachers was trying to tell me I don't belong in the classroom, just being a black male. That school is a PWI, it's less Black African American males there. And in the teaching field, she kind of just underestimated me," Scott said. "Actually motivated me a lot. Because once that happens, I prayed about it."

Scott said he comes from a big family and also credits them for where he is today.

"Dominic was overlooked a lot because he was very humble and quiet. He just played, and that's what he did. He didn't make a big deal when he scored or anything like that," Scott's father, Anthony, said. "But I think that, again, attests to our relationship with the Lord."

Scott's mother, Sharon, said children gravitate toward her son.

"There's a light on us from the Lord that is leading us to educate children, and they are our future," she said.

Scott's coach played an important role, advocating for him even when things seemed uncertain. Sam Elsbernd, Holmes High School boys basketball coach, told us the first college Scott committed to closed.

"Fortunately, myself and the coaches on our coaching staff, we know college coaches all over the place ... so within a couple of days, we were able to find him another place to be," Elsbernd said. "It's very easy for a college coach to take the chance on a student who's done so well academically in high school. He was a good example of how things can be for our kids here at Holmes.”

The team leader and Dean's List student plans to give back to the community that poured into him by teaching.

"Don't ever give up. ... just getting this scholarship really helped me and pushed me to be great," Scott said.

