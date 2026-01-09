'There's no excuse for any of this' | Hundreds protest ICE operations in wake of deadly Minneapolis shooting

CINCINNATI — Hundreds of people gathered at Fountain Square in the heart of downtown Cincinnati on Thursday for a series of fiery speeches railing against President Trump's immigration enforcement actions in the wake of an ICE agent shooting and killing 37-year-old Renee Good in Minneapolis on Wednesday afternoon.

For more than an hour, speaker after speaker criticized Trump-era immigration enforcement actions that place federal officials in direct conflict with people in cities and communities across the country.

Among the crowd was former Cincinnati Children's Hospital Chaplain and Egyptian immigrant Ayman Soliman.

Soliman spent months in the Butler County Jail fighting an ICE hold before his release in September.

"This woman lost her life while defending her neighbors, who are actually like myself," he said.

Soliman said his freedom gave him a moral obligation to attend the rally.

"I feel very blessed and very lucky that my community stood up and advocated on my behalf, and now I'm free, but now I feel a higher responsibility. I have a huge debt," he said.

Others we talked to had no personal connection to ICE or immigration enforcement, but still felt an emotional weight.

Police have shut down streets leading to the intersection of Fifth and Vine St. where the protest is happening.

Dot Christenson said news coverage of Good's death drove her to be at Fountain Square.

"Last night I was in tears over Minneapolis," she said. "There's no excuse for any of this to be going on. We do not need ICE."

After the speeches, the crowd of hundreds gathered behind large banners and marched into the street guided by minders in bright reflective vests and flanked by Cincinnati police officers on bicycles and in cruisers.

Officers blocked streets at every intersection the group approached and allowed for safe passage.

All interactions between CPD and the protesters we saw at the protest were calm and respectful.

The group Party for Socialism and Liberation organized the protest and called on more people to join activism groups to push for substantial change in how immigration enforcement is conducted.

During a White House press briefing Thursday, Vice President and Greater Cincinnati area native JD Vance defended the officer who shot Good.

He suggested she had attempted to strike the officer with her vehicle before the officer shot her.

"The reason this woman is dead is because she tried to ram somebody with her car, and that guy acted in self-defense," Vance said.

He continued by saying, "What you see is what you get."

“I can believe that her death is a tragedy while also recognizing that it is a tragedy of her own making," Vance said.