'A sigh of relief' | NKY communities celebrate KYTC U-turn on Dixie Highway 'road diet'

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ERLANGER, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet sidelined plans to narrow lanes of Dixie Highway Monday after weeks of pushback from people living and working between Turfway Road and Commonwealth Avenue and officials in Erlanger, Elsmere and Florence.

KYTC said they would move forward with summer resurfacing without the previously proposed "road diet," which came as welcome news to daily driver Joshua Lee.

"I thought it was pretty horrible," Lee said. "It's way too busy of a road. I don't even think there's enough lanes now."

Elsmere Mayor Marty Lenhof celebrated the plan reversal on social media, and we met up with Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette who fought the project since it was announced in February.

Fette said KYTC had informed all three municipalities on Friday that they had made a decision, but didn't make the announcement of what exactly they'd decided until Monday.

WATCH: Northern Kentucky residents and officials celebrated the announcement Monday

Towns celebrate KYTC U-turn on Dixie Highway 'road diet'

"First, a sigh of relief," she said.

Fette said each municipality's leadership and administration worked closely together to express opposition to the project in a way they'd not done before.

"I think it really is a testament to how bad the project was," she said.

We asked Fette what her main concern was about the proposed "road diet."

"I heard many business owners that said they'd pack up and leave the area," she said.

The schedule for resurfacing work has not yet been released.

A KYTC representative said they "will continue to evaluate and potentially revisit" the "road diet" portion of the project.