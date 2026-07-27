Kentucky man's body recovered from southeast Indiana pond, conservation officers say

RISING SUN, Ind. — The body of a Kentucky man was recovered Saturday from a pond in southeast Indiana, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Conservation officers were called to a private pond in Rising Sun in Switzerland County shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of tire tracks leading into the water.

First responders from several agencies arrived at the pond and began search operations for a vehicle, officers said. Using sonar technology, officers located a vehicle submerged in approximately 10 feet of water.

Nearby the vehicle, officers also recovered the body of 48-year-old Michael Downey of Louisville. Officers said an autopsy was completed and confirmed Downey's cause of death was drowning.

Officers did not say what caused Downey to drive into the pond, and his death remains under investigation.

Other than the Indiana DNR, the Switzerland County Sheriff's Department, East Enterprise Fire Department, Switzerland County Emergency Response and the Switzerland County Coroner's Office all assisted with the incident.