Sheriff: Doctor in Brown County charged with alleged inappropriate sexual conduct with patients during exams

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — A doctor in Brown County has been arrested and charged in connection with allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct involving patients during exams, the Brown County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said that Ali Ghasemzadeh was arrested Monday and charged with rape, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition.

The sheriff's office did not say when these alleged incidents with Ghasemzadeh occurred or how many patients were involved. Based on their investigation, detectives believe there may be additional victims who experienced inappropriate, unwanted or unexplained sexual contact while receiving medical treatment from Ghasemzadeh.

Anyone who believes they may have been subject to inappropriate conduct by Ghasemzadeh or anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Brown County Sheriff's Office or Detective Jeff Wolf at 937-378-4435, ext. 114.

The sheriff's office encourages anyone to come forward regardless of how much time has passed since the conduct with Ghasemzadeh.

Ghasemzadeh is currently being held in the Brown County Detention Center.