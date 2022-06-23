Watch Now
2-year-old drowns in Dry Ridge pool

Child died after nearly a week in the hospital
DRY RIDGE, Ky. — A 2-year-old girl is dead after drowning in her family's pool, Dry Ridge police said.

According to investigators, police responded to the home around 9 p.m. June 16 for the report of a non-responsive child found in the pool.

A family member tried to save the girl before EMS arrived, police said. She was airlifted to Cincinnati Children's with a pulse but she died Wednesday, nearly a week after arriving.

Foul play is not suspected, Dry Ridge police said.

