Fisherman drowns in Pendleton County, Falmouth police say

FALMOUTH, Ky. — A fisherman drowned in Licking River Thursday in Pendleton County, the Falmouth Police Department said.

Officials said the police department received a call shortly after 4:30 p.m. noting a man who was seen fishing earlier in the day was no longer there. Two teenage boys found the man at a dam and attempted to perform CPR but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Foul play is not suspected.

Police have not released the man's identity.

