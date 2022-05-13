Watch
NewsStateState-Kentucky

Actions

Fisherman drowns in Pendleton County, Falmouth police say

WCPO_police_lights_daytime_1436240674999_20938768_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO
<p>File photo</p>
WCPO_police_lights_daytime_1436240674999_20938768_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 11:22 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 23:22:41-04

FALMOUTH, Ky. — A fisherman drowned in Licking River Thursday in Pendleton County, the Falmouth Police Department said.

Officials said the police department received a call shortly after 4:30 p.m. noting a man who was seen fishing earlier in the day was no longer there. Two teenage boys found the man at a dam and attempted to perform CPR but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Foul play is not suspected.

Police have not released the man's identity.

READ MORE
1 dead after medical emergency causes crash
1 dead, another airlifted to hospital after Warren County crash
3 murder warrants issued in fatal Hamilton FOP Lodge stabbing

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.