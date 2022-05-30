Watch
Body of drowned teen recovered from lake at East Fork State Park

Jake Ryle
Posted at 4:08 PM, May 30, 2022
BATAVIA, Ohio — The body of a drowned teen has been recovered from Harsha Lake at East Fork Lake State Park in Clermont County, according to a press release from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

ODNR officers were called just before 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon, the press release said. Witnesses at the scene told ODNR officers that a 15-year-old went under the surface of Harsha Lake while swimming and did not resurface.

The teen was found a short time later, but ODNR said they are investigating the incident as a drowning.

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office joined the search and brought in the Task Force 1 dive team to help search the lake.

Officials have not confirmed any details about what may have caused the drowning, nor have they identified the teen who has died.

