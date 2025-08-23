'It's almost like Christmas' | Hope to Dream event gifts 50 beds to Tri-State kids

CINCINNATI — While thousands of children in the Tri-State go to bed every night without a bed, that changed for dozens of them Saturday.

The annual Hope to Dream event at the Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy gifted 50 kids with beds of their own. The event is held by WCPO 9 News, Morris Home Furnishings and St. Vincent de Paul, with help from Mighty Men, Chick-fil-A and General Electric Credit Union.

At the event, dozens gathered Saturday morning to build the beds ahead of surprising the children.

"We've got a large number of volunteers bringing in all the beds, getting them set up, in preparation for really just an outstanding day to be able to share hope with our neighbors," said Brad McMonigle, CEO of St. Vincent de Paul of Cincinnati. "These children (are) coming in to get beds, maybe for the first time in their (lives)."

McMonigle compared the bed surprise to that of opening gifts on Christmas morning.

"The joy that you see in the children, it's almost like Christmas," he said.

While so many families in our communities don't have a proper place to sleep, that changed for many Saturday, including 3-year-old Zoey Simmons.

"We have family, but financially, it's not there," said Kristie Williams, Zoey's mother. "So to have this was a big help, to get off the floor, cause we're sleeping on the floor. It was just a lot, and we needed this."

WCPO

Williams said Zoey outgrew her old bed and needed a new one, but she couldn't afford it.

"This is really something that I prayed for — help," Williams said. "And it came so, that's heartwarming to me."

Each child at the Hope to Dream event received their own personalized bed and bedding, totaling more than $15,700 worth of bed supplies. The kids also received new backpacks, toys and more.

According to St. Vincent de Paul's website, the Hope to Dream event is just a snapshot of the nonprofit's year-round Bob & Sylvia Rahe Bed Program. The program provides new bed frames, mattresses and mattress covers to families at no cost.

For those wanting to donate to St. Vincent de Paul's bed program, click here. A donation of $175 provides 1 bed for someone in need.

WCPO 9 will also be hosting a telethon Thursday, Aug. 28, from 4-7:30 p.m.