Campbell County graduate receives scholarship honoring fallen deputy Larry Henderson

BURLINGTON, Ky. — A Campbell County High School graduate received a life-changing scholarship from the family of fallen deputy Larry Henderson during the 20th Annual Holiday for Heroes Celebration on Saturday.

The Holiday for Heroes Celebration is an annual event that honors military and first responders as well as the families who have had their lives impacted by their service to the country and their community.

Breahna Tate was chosen by the Henderson family to receive the 2025 Deputy Larry Henderson Memorial Law Enforcement Scholarship.

"I'm very grateful. I can't wait to meet the Henderson family and I am very honored that they decided to give this scholarship to me," Tate said.

Tate shared that she plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University, where she will major in forensic psychology.

Tate explained that both of her parents work in law enforcement, with her father working as an officer and her mother working in corrections.

"I was told that I received this scholarship and I was very, very honored because my dad was a police officer and when I found out what this scholarship does I was very honored to receive it," Tate said. "It's a very awesome way to support and fund the fallen officers and everything like that."

During the event, Tate met with the Henderson family and expressed both grief and gratitude to the family of the fallen deputy.

"I am very sorry to hear what happened, but I am very glad that I am able to take this money and give back to my community and give it in the best way possible by being in law enforcement and that area of law," Tate said.

Every year, the Holiday for Heroes Celebration gives out scholarships to the families of those who have served in either the military or as first responders.

Tate shared that she has been around police officers her entire life and has always wanted to work in a similar field.

"I am going to use it [scholarship] for college to be able to get my degree. I plan to be a forensic psychologist because I've always been a big mental health advocate and I also wanted to be in law," Tate said. "This scholarship is really going to help me pay for that [college] and I am really honored that I get to get this and spend it that way."